Melton Town and Bourne share spoils in goalless draw

A large contingent of travelling fans helped Melton Town avoid a hat-trick of league defeats with a creditable draw at Bourne on Saturday.

A quiet opening 20 minutes saw very few chances, with both teams trying their luck from long distance.

Former Holwell man Kieran Foster had a rare second-half chance EMN-171025-084524002

Finally in the 22nd minute, came the first real chance, and probably the best chance of the match, as a long ball played down Melton’s left-hand side caught out Charlie Sheridan.

The ball bounced over his head and to the feet of pacey winger Jack Botterill who found himself one-on-one with debutant keeper Connor Middleton.

He chipped the keeper beautifully, but his shot hit the foot of the post and rolled along the goal-line, with Joe Cooper quickest to react and clear off the line.

Melton’s first real chance came minutes later when Zak Ginvert beat his marker on the left of the box, but his shot flashed inches wide of the far post.

Jack Baker was denied by a fine save EMN-170611-085706002

Bourne had another chance to take the lead when Rothery headed into the box and Nelson headed goalwards. But his effort hit his own player and harmlessly out.

With half-an-hour gone, Baker made a dazzling run into the Bourne area and his first-time shot was finger-tipped around the post by Brown.

A rare corner for Melton was poorly defended by Bourne and needed a double-save from Brown to prevent the deadlock being broken.

The final 10 minutes of the half saw Bourne create several openings with Middleton pulling off some great saves and Sheridan having to clear off the line right on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was end-to-end, but with very little end product.

The only two clear-cut chances came Melton’s way, when on 62 minutes a long ball into the box found Ginvert whose shot was well saved by Brown.

And eight minutes later Bourne failed to clear George Coser’s long throw-in, but Brown tipped Kieran Foster’s shot over the bar.

The last 15 minutes saw a series of long throw-ins from Coser causing problems, but stout defending by Mick Salt and Gav Cooke kept the game goalless.

A share of the points was a fair result and stopped the run of defeats for Melton who stay in 16th place.

They now move on to three successive home games, starting with the visit of ninth-placed Olney Town on Saturday, followed by Irchester United seven days later, both in the league.

The County Cup quarter-final visit of FC Khalsa is sandwiched in between.

Melton: C. Middleton, C. Sheridan, J. Cooper, G. Vernon, G. Coser, J. Hollis L. Ambrose, J. Baker, K. Foster, Z. Ginvert. Subs: T. Byrne, J. Clark, Matt Hendey.