Melton’s Paul Anderson off the mark for Mansfield Town

Melton professional footballer Paul Anderson opened his goal account for new club Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest winger scored the second goal in the Stags’ 2-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who left Northampton Town to join the ambitious League Two side in the summer, was named captain in their previous match, a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Rochdale.

It proved a frustrating night for Anderson who smashed a volley against the post and was also denied by the keeper.

He told the club’s website: “In the last couple of games, the ‘keeper’s made a good save, I’ve hit the post, one’s hit me on the leg and almost gone in from two yards and you’re just waiting for that one to happen.

“Fortunately I played a one-two with the ‘keeper and got an easy slot in.

“If I can get a few goals and add some assists to my game and give the fans something to cheer about, that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’m enjoying my time and the gaffer’s been brilliant with me. Every week the lads are slowly learning about each other and the way they play.”