Melton juniors make step-up to the big stage

Young footballers from Mowbray Rangers and Melton Foxes put their local rivalries aside to travel together and support each other at the ESF Festival of Football last weekend.

Rangers took three teams to Bognor Regis, while Foxes were represented by their under 10s side.

Mowbray Panthers EMN-170523-124132002

Mowbray fielded two under 7s teams, the Jaguars and the Panthers. The Jaguars had never played a match together before the festival but finished third in their group.

One of their players, Terrell, also received a coveted Individual Achievement Award for his fantastic run from the halfway line which ended with a shot into the top corner of the net.

The Panthers played some fantastic football to reach the final, but in a close and nerve-wracking game, they lost by a single goal to a team they had previously beaten in the group stages to finish as runners-up.

Rangers U10s were undefeated on day one and topped their table, but the next day lost one game, and such was the standard of competition, this was enough to keep them out of the play-offs, finishing third in a very close table.

Terrell picks up his individual award from Wayne Bridge and Sue Smith EMN-170523-124143002

Melton Foxes U10s also just missed out on the play-offs despite remaining unbeaten.

They finished joint top and level on goal difference, having conceded the fewest goals, but tournament rules meant their rivals went through thanks to scoring one more goal.

All four teams showed spirit and resilience against some of the best teams in the country and supported each other superbly.