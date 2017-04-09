Melton Charity Cup final date and venue confirmed

This year’s Melton Charity Cup final will be played at Holwell Sports FC on Wednesday, May 10.

Sileby have already booked their place in the final and will meet either Oakham or Barrow who will play their final group match a week earlier on Wednesday, May 3, also at Holwell’s Welby Road ground.

Both ties kick-off at 7.30pm.

Entry will cost just £2 for adults and £1 for under 18s and OAPs with all proceeds divided between this year’s charities: Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and Macmillan Nurses.