Melton Charity Cup: Barrow set up group decider

Group One of this season’s Melton Charity Cup is set for a winner-takes-all decider as Mowbray Rangers were handed their second heavy defeat.

Rangers, who won the cup in May with last season’s Under 15s crop, were beaten 9-0 by Barrow who now face a decider against Oakham in the last game to see who tops the group.

The next game takes place on Wednesday, January 18 (ko 7.30pm) at Holwell Sports FC which will be the rescheduled Group Two tie between Sileby and Quorn which was called off last week.

Admission costs £2 for adults and £1 for under 18s and OAPs.

It will be collected for this seasons charities – Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and Macmillan Nurses.