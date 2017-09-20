Manning double gets Mowbray Rangers girls off to a flier

Mowbray Rangers Girls made the short trip to local rivals East Goscote for their league opener and were high in confidence after a good pre-season.

In a tight opening 10 minutes, Rangers struck the first blow when striker Rhea Manning opening the scoring with a low shot which the home keeper failed to hold.

Goscote grew into the game and pressed for the next 10 minutes, but the visitors held firm in defence and keeper Scallon made some good saves when called on.

With half-time approaching, Rangers doubled their lead following a good passing move out of defence.

A good through ball from captain Ella Wright found striker Manning who took on the last defender and struck a powerful right-foot shot from the edge of the box past the keeper for her second.

Rangers brought on Molly and Sophie for the second half and began to dictate the play, creating numerous chances.

Evie Mcdaid ran down the left wing and beat the last defender only to be denied by the woodwork, but a powerful run from defence saw Charlotte break down the right, and provide a superb cross for midfield playmaker Erin Baker to added the third with a great shot to the keeper’s left.

Joint players-of-the-match were Rhea Manning for her brace and Alice HOS for some great attacking play down the right.

Rangers host Groby Vixens on Sunday.

Rangers: Leah S, Molly B, Lilly R, Charlotte M, Lauren F, Erin B, Ella W (c), Rhea M, Sophie T, Evie M, Alice HOS.