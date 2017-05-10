Jaguars celebrate their cup success

Mowbray Rangers Jaguars under 11s have won the League Cup following a 5-1 success.

A great team performance saw them defeat Fleckney Athletic at Holmes Park on Sunday morning.

Faulkner and Worby scored braces while Hirst-Butler converted a penalty.

Rangers are on the lookout for under 13 players ahead of the 2017-18 season.

This includes the opportunity to take part in the 10th International Tournament on June 3-4, with the prospect of a return visit to France next Easter.

For details email secretary@mowbrayrangersfc.co.uk or phone 07813 976673.

Pictured are the team of Puchacz, Hirst Butler, Roscoe, Darby-McCellard, Lewis, Homewood, Swinscoe, Tarlton-Weatherall, Faulkner, Dunn, Bartley, Worby, Tyler, Bruce-Chapman.