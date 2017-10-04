In-form Asfordby FC march on in county cup

Asfordby FC maintained their fine start to the season when they came through their first county cup test on Saturday.

Jon Alsopp’s side, who sit second in Senior league Division One, travelled to Fleckney Athletic for the first round of the Leics County Intermediate Cup and were held at half-time after a goalless first period.

The sides were still locked at 1-1 at full-time with Junior Gaskin on target for the visitors, but Stan Logan hit the winner in extra time to book their place in the draw for the second round.

Asfordby return to league action on Saturday when they host struggling Loughborough FC at Hoby Road (kick-off 3pm)

But there was to be no progress for Holwell Sports Development Squad who were beaten at Aylestone Park Reserves,

Shaun Smith netted a first-half double for Sports, but the visitors still trailed 4-2 at the break and went on to lose 6-2, as Samuel Nyarko claimed a hat-trick for the hosts.

Holwell, who lie 13th in senior League Division One, have a quick chance for revenge on Saturday when they entertain Aylestone at Welby Road (ko 3pm).

But Cottesmore Amateurs Reserves made it through to round two with a 4-3 win at Sporting Markfield,

Queniborough hit double figures as they won 10-1 at Measham Welfare in round one of the County FA Saturday Trophy,

There was a hat-trick apiece for Ryan Allen and Luke Denham in the goal glut, while Jamie Sharman added two of his own, supplemented by strikes from Sean Bethell and Shaun Hargrave.

But Bottesford went out of the trophy, beaten 4-1 at Old Aylestone.