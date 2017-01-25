Holwell Sports to host Heather St Johns in County Cup semi-finals

Holwell Sports will have home advantage in their Leicestershire FA County Senior Cup semi-final after last week’s draw.

John Webster’s side, who won through to the last four with an impressive 3-1 win at Melton Town, will host Heather St John’s at Welby Road on Tuesday, February 28 (kick-off 7pm).

Heather, who currently lie ninth in Midland Football League Division One, beat Ashby Ivanhoe Reserves in the last of the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Holwell are chasing their first silverware, aside from Charity Cups, since winning the Beacon Bitter Senior League Cup 11 years ago

Leicester Road and Lutterworth Town will meet in the other semi-final on Tuesday, February 21.