Holwell Sports sunk by Aylestone Park’s second-half salvo

Holwell’s topsy turvy season continued as they followed up their fine performance at South Normanton with one of the poorest performances in weeks at Aylestone Park on Saturday.

The first half was devoid of any real highlights for either side.

Holwell had a half-chance after a quarter-of-an hour when Kieran Foster was set away down the right.

He then sent in a first-time cross which Mark Tinsley did well to turn goalwards, with a defender in close attention, but his effort skidded off the top of the crossbar and away.

After a poor opening 35 minutes, Aylestone went ahead when Jason Lee was given time to take the ball down in the box with his back to goal, turn and shoot past keeper Jamie Witham.

John Webster’s side nearly succumbed to a second just a minute later when Witham was forced into a save, borne out of some poor distribution, as Lee again threatened to strike.

But Holwell did stick at it and were rewarded with an equaliser after 37 minutes as Graham Wells, returning from injury, latched onto a clearance from Foster’s cross on the edge of the box.

His shot took a deflection and looped over the Aylestone keeper to go in level at the break.

In the second half, Holwell’s lack off strength and guile up front was clear to see as the Aylestone centre-backs easily mopped up everything thrown at them.

This allowed their full-backs to press on and their wingers to become more expressive.

The visitors had no answer and tried to use the offside trap to catch out the pacey front runners.

The tactic worked a couple of times, but the back four unit failed to move up together 10 minutes into the half as Laywood worked himself free midway in Holwell’s half on the right touchline.

Looking up, he sent in a cross-field pass behind Holwell’s defence as they moved out, and Jack Jepson beat the offside trap, coming in from the left to convert a simple chance and put the home side into the lead.

No sooner had Holwell gone behind than they found themselves effectively out of the game just minutes later.

The same two players combined, allowing Jepson to score in exactly the same fashion when a cross behind the defence met the forward’s run.

Holwell fell further behind to two sucker-punch goals late on as they tried to chase the game and salvage something for their efforts.

Aylestone were somewhat flattered by the scoreline as midfielder Mason Brown pounced after 80 minutes and Sam Hankin added a fifth, three minutes into stoppage time.

Holwell remained in 15th, despite the defeat, while Aylestone Park rose to fourth.

Holwell: J. Witham, A. Ridout, R. Woodcock I. Bitmead, L. Chapman, C. Hibbitt, B. Smith, M. Stevenson, K. Foster, M. Tinsley, G. Wells. Subs: A. Fontoura, D. Reeves.

* Holwell will be looking for an immediate reaction when they travel to second-bottom Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday for their third consecutive away league fixture.

The Nottingham side have won just four times in the league this season, and twice at home, while Sports have picked up six wins on their travels and boast more points on the road than at heir Welby Road home.

A Mark Tinsley double helped Holwell to a comfortable 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in September when Liam Chapman and Kieran Foster were also on target,

The match kicks off at 3pm.