Holwell Sports sink Gedling Miners Welfare

Holwell Sports bounced back from their dismal five-goal hiding defeat with a comprehensive win at struggling Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday.

John Webster’s side were well beaten at title contenders Aylestone Park seven days earlier, but started this game very well, forcing Gedling on the back foot from the off.

Graham Wells smashed in Holwell's second goal at the trhird time of asking EMN-170131-091545002

The visitors should have been ahead after only five minutes following great work down the right from Kieran Foster who beat his marker and delivered a cross to the far post where Graham Wells headed over.

Just minutes after that let-off, another cross from the right, this time by Mark Tinsley, saw Wells again get on the end of it, but sky a shot over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Holwell’s pressure finally paid off after 20 minutes when Tinsley was pulled down after a good run into the area. Michael Stevenson’s penalty sent the Gedling keeper the wrong way for 1-0.

The visitors were dominating the game, but were not having it all their on way and keeper Jamie Witham had to make two fine saves, tipping a looping over the crossbar, and then a point-black save down to his left-hand post.

Brad Smith capped the scoring before the hour mark EMN-170131-091522002

Holwell increased their lead on the half-hour after breaking down a Gedling attack.

Stevenson swept the ball out to Foster on the right wing and his run and cross was met by Wells who made no mistake this time, smashing it into the net.

The two-goal cushion allowed Holwell to play some very neat football, and were it not for some goalkeeping heroics, the scoreline would have been more one-sided by half-time.

With the second half only three minutes old, Tom Harris and Wells worked a way in behind Gedling’s left-back, and Harris crossed to the far post where Foster smashed in a volley for 3-0.

A fine run by Liam Chapman down the left resulted in another cross into the Gedling area, but Foster this time sent his effort over the bar.

Gedling’s keeper made a fine save from Stevenson’s second penalty, down to his right, after 52 minutes, but the hosts were unable to clear, and substitute Brad Smith smashed home from the edge of the area.

The home side made changes at this point and they did seem to help. A fine shot cannoned off the foot of Witham’s left-hand post, and although the game was already lost, Gedling continued to try as hard as they could.

But Holwell’s back four held firm and more chances came and went for the visitors.

Ian Bitmead headed over from close range, while substitute Shaun Smith’s bullet header was saved at full-stretch.

Holwell saw out the rest of the game in relative comfort for their seventh away win of the campaign.

They remain in 15th, but closed to within four points of mid-table Arnold.

After a run of three away games, Holwell return to Welby Road on Saturday for the visit of seventh-placed Stapenhill.

The side have slipped from the top spot after a disastrous run of four straight defeats in which they have conceded 16 times and scored none.

Holwell: J. Witham, D. Reeves, I. Bitmead, R. Woodcock, L. Chapman, K. Foster, M. Stevenson, C. Hibbitt (B. Smith 45), T. Harris (S. Smith 69), M. Tinsley (D. Hazeldine 75), G. Wells. Subs not used: A. Ridout, A. Fontoura.