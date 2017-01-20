Holwell Sports set for another tough test

After their injury time misfortune at South Normanton, Holwell Sports face another tough away trip on Saturday when they travel to Aylestone Park.

The home side sit sixth in the East Midlands Counties League, but trail leaders West Bridgford by just four points in a very open title race.

Park have won their last three matches, but lost four of the previous five, and were only narrow winners against lowly Belper, 3-2, in their last home match.

Despite Saturday’s defeat, Holwell are enjoying a strong spell, having won four of their last six, and have found the net 14 times in that period.

A single goal was enough to give Aylestone victory in the reverse fixture at Welby Road in August.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.