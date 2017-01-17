Holwell Sports Reserves beaten at home

Holwell Sports Reserves suffered a setback as they were beaten 3-0 at home by County Hall on Saturday.

Sports were 2-0 down at the break after goals from Samuel Collins and Thomas Dowsing, before James Greatorex capped the win in the second half.

Holwell Sports Reserves failed to find the target for the third time in four matches EMN-170117-124704002

Holwell’s second string have now lost four of their last five in the Senior League Championship and sit 12th in a congested bottom half of the table.

On Saturday they make the short trip to take on Barrow Town Reserves with the two sides locked together on 17 points. Kick-off is 2pm.