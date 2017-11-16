Holwell Sports manager John Webster quits struggling club

Holwell Sports have begun the search for a new manager after John Webster resigned on Wednesday night.

Webster joined the club at the start of last season and guided Holwell to their first Senior County Cup final in 17 years where they suffered a last-minute defeat to Hinckley side Leicester Road.

He took over from Simon Daws with ambitions to improve Holwell’s position in the East Midlands Counties League following a difficult campaign for the Asfordby Hill club.

Struggles to field a settled First XI saw Holwell finish 16th in his first term, the same position Daws managed in his final season.

And hopes they would kick on and challenge for promotion this season have turned into a battle against relegation.

Webster leaves the club second-bottom with two wins from 17 this season and just one win in their last eight.

He said: “It has not been an easy decision, but I feel at this time it is in the best interests of the club and myself that we go our separate ways.”

Assistant manager Ryan Peacock will take charge of the first team as caretaker manager for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Belper United to Welby Road, supported by first team captain Aaron Ridout who is currently sidelined by injury.

A club spokesman said: “Club chairman Graham Lewin and the Holwell Sports committee would all like to express their gratitude to John for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to the final of the Jelson Homes Senior Cup last season; the first cup final for Holwell in more than 10 years.”

The club are set to applications for the position.