Holwell Sports maintain winning start to 2017

Holwell Sports continued their winning ways in 2017 with a totally dominant display against Graham St Prims on Saturday.

Prims had no answer to the powerful running of the forwards, tackling in midfield and strong defence from the home side.

Tom Harris nods Holwell in front against Graham St Prims EMN-170901-144751002

Poor finishing and decision-making in front of goal denied the hosts a bigger margin of victory and Holwell should have been five or six up by half-time instead of just a one-goal advantage.

Staring brightly, Holwell pressurised the visitors from the off with good opportunities for Kieran Foster and Mark Tinsley, but control let them down and the opportunities passed.

Laithan Hammond was clean through after 15 minutes, but the referee, brought the play back for a foul on Tom Harris instead of playing advantage with the Holwell man looking a certain scorer.

Foster wasted a glorious chance a few minutes later when he latched onto a loose ball and rounded the keeper, but with time to spare he inexplicably shot with his weaker left foot at an empty goal and missed.

Holwell leading scorer Kieran Foster claimed his 10th league goal of the season against Prims EMN-170901-144805002

Prims came closest to scoring after 28 minutes when Jack Bodill got a shot away from inside the box which just missed the left-hand post.

However, the inevitable finally happened just after the half-hour when Tinsley headed the ball back across goal to Harris whose downward header gave the hosts a richly deserved lead.

The second half continued as the first with Holwell imposing themselves on the visitors from the start, winning three successive corners.

The last of the trio, an in-swinger from Liam Chapman found Foster whose attempt was blocked. The ball out came to Michael Stevenson whose first-time shot from the edge of the box cannoned off the crossbar.

The visitors were still not out of the game and Matt Tyson brought the best out of Jamie Witham in Holwell’s goal, diving at full stretch to turn away a decent effort.

But Holwell pulled away and killed the match off in a five-minute period.

Tinsley found himself free in the box one-on-one with keeper Binks, and despite a suspicion of offside, the home forward slotted the ball past the advancing keeper to double the lead.

John Webster’s side were now rampant with Binks doing very well to get down and smother the danger when Foster was sent clear.

Holwell remained on the attack and after 58 minutes Foster turned in another Chapman corner to finish the game and claim his 10th league goal of the season.

Prims brought on substitutes to try and change the course of the game, but they had no answer to the home side’s tight teamwork and strong work ethic.

In the closing minutes Hammond had a couple of half-chances to extend the lead, but missed one by inches and hit the bar with the other.

At the other end there was one last chance for Prims to secure a consolation goal, but captain Aaron Ridout thwarted it with a timely saving header to earn Holwell their second successive clean sheet.

Holwell remain in 15th, but are now just four points behind Barrow in 11th.

They have a chance to achieve a first for the season on Saturday - a third straight win - but they must beat third-placed South Normanton, away, to do so. Kick-off is 3pm.

Holwell: J. Witham, L. Chapman, I. Bitmead, R. Woodcock, A. Ridout, B. Smith, T. Harris, K. Foster, M. Stevenson, L. Hammond, M. Tinsley. Subs: D. Hazeldine, C. Hibbitt, J. Williams.