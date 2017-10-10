Holwell Sports draw the positives at Borrowash

Holwell Sports continued to show improvement as they recovered to earn a well-deserved draw away to Borrowash Victoria last Wednesday.

John Webster’s side came into the game on the back of an encouraging home draw with Aylestone Park, and new centre-forward Joe Hartopp New boy Hartopp again raised confidence within the squad with a good display.

Holding up the ball and playing in others, Hartopp gave his fellow forwards belief which had eluded them over the preceding weeks.

Both Tyler Sibson and Mark Tinsley seem to have benefited from the signing, while other areas of the squad seems to feel a weight of pressure has been lifted as they produced more assured performances.

In a very evenly-matched game, Holwell gave as good as they got against Borrowash who started the day in 10th.

Tom Lewis gave the home side a lead after 14 minutes, but unbowed, Holwell dug in and prevented Borrowash from threatening for the rest of the half.

The visitors were unfortunate not to get help from the officials with at least one penalty claim, with one particularly strong shout after the defender appeared to palm away a shot with the keeper beaten.

However, with Holwell pressing after the break, Sibson got the much deserved equaliser on the hour mark to send the team home happy with things beginning to stabilise and hopes rising for the next few fixtures.

Due to fixture changes Holwell were out of action last weekend, but will look to continue their improved form on Saturday when they take on Stapenhill at home (kick-off 3pm).

Holwell: A. Wood, D. Randall, J. Rees, I. Bitmead, D. Hazeldine, J. Binns, B. Smith, M. Stevenson, T. Sibson, M. Tinsley, J. Hartopp. Subs: A. dos Santos, A. Fontoura, K. Reek.