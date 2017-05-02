Holwell Sports county cup hopes dashed by last-gasp heartbreak

A cruel last-minute winner sank Holwell Sports’ bid to lift the Senior County Cup for the first time in almost 60 years on Tuesday evening.

While the Holwell back four waited for the offside flag to be raised, Leicester Road forward Tom McGlinchy darted through from an onside position to make it 2-1 and seal the Hinckley side their first county cup success.

Both sides had chances to win in an end-to-end second half EMN-170205-231817002

It was cruel on John Webster’s side who had battled back from an early setback and had carved out good chances to beat good quality opponents in a breathless and entertaining final at Holmes Park.

Leicester Road, risen from the ashes of Hinckley United, underlined their standing as hot favourites with an impressive opening, showing great touch, control and technique.

Holwell were given no time to settle as their opponents moved the ball at pace, attacking chiefly down the right flank.

Matty Stenson had already been denied by Rob Woodcock’s fine challenge before Leicester Road took a seventh-minute lead.

Holwell celebrate their equaliser EMN-170205-231806002

Sports were cut open through the middle by more swift, neat passing and despite another good challenge on Joseph Lynne, the ball broke to jake Holt following in who beat Jamie Witham with a firm finish.

Holwell were clearly rattled and looked in danger of being swamped as they sought a foothold in the game.

Liam Chapman was causing the greatest threat, swinging in a series of pinpoint corners under the crossbar which the Leicester Road defence and keeper just about coped with.

The Knitters had another good chance when Billy Bennett beat Holwell skipper Aaron Ridout down the left, and his cutback eventually fell to Luke Kingsley-Smith 10 yards out who blazed over.

Jamie Witham and the Holwell team make their way out onto the Holmes Park pitch EMN-170205-231851002

But to their great credit Holwell grew into the game and began to see more of the ball in good positions,

Kieran Foster almost took advantage of a defensive slip on he half-hour, but keeper Will Highland was out quickly to smother.

And just three minutes later Mark Tinsley did equalise with a sublime finish.

When the ball broke to him on the edge of the box, Holwell’s leading scorer had time to pick his spot and curl the ball into the top right corner.

Leicester Road hit back and went close twice more before the break.

Witham got down well to his right to keep out Stenson’s goalbound header, and after Liam Chapman cleared another effort from the impressive Stenson off the line, the Holwell stopper made an outstanding reaction save to keep out the follow-up.

After the almost relentless pace of the first half, the crowd may have expected a lull after the break, but there was little sign of that, as play became increasingly frenetic in an end-to-end second half.

Greg Downes fired over after being played in by Stenson’s precise through ball, while at the other end, Stevenson’s fierce 20-yard strike deflected just wide off a team-mate before Tinsley forced a low save from distance.

And when Leicester Road missed two golden chances midway through the half, the feeling it could be Holwell’s night of destiny grew.

Downes somehow stooped to head wide when unmarked in front of goal, and less than a minute later Stenson was through on goal but also headed wide as Witham closed him down.

In a classic cup tie of ebb and flow, Foster alsmost made them pay with two fizzing deliveries across the six-yard box.

The first was almost diverted in for an own goal, and the second found Ian Bitmead at the back post just yards from goal, but his miscued shot screwed back across goal.

With time ticking into the last 10 minutes, both sides looked likely winners.

Witham made another fine stop from Stenson when one-on-one and McGlinchy went close after some superb approach play, twice linking with Stenson before sliding a finish across Witham and just past the post.

Foster’s eyes lit up when the ball broke to him in space in the goalmouth, but his rising shot cleared the bar.

And then came the killer twist. With fans beginning to settle in for extra time, McGlinchy’s quick thinking and calm finish was enough to settle an excellent final.