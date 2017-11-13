History repeats as Town floored by comeback

Melton Town suffered deja vu as they were sank by an injury-time winner for the second match running, at Rushden on Saturday.

The defeat left Town with a record of just one win in 10 and needing an upturn in fortunes to avoid a second half of the season spent battling relegation fears.

Melton dominated for long periods in the match, as they have done in most of the other games in this spell, but a lack of concentration appeared to affect them again.

It all started so brightly for the visitors who took the game to their high-flying hosts.

Within 10 minutes Melton took a deserved lead when captain for the day Jack Baker danced through the Rushden midfield and found Zak Ginvert unmarked to coolly chip the keeper.

Rushden immediately went on the attack and had the ball in the net when Bell got on the end of a great cross from the right to head into the corner, but the effort was ruled out for pushing in the box.

Melton quickly got back on the front foot with the unlucky Ginvert caught offside several times by Rushden’s high line.

But then his luck changed when Clark hassled their defence, and a loose backpass found Ginvert unmarked again to round the keeper and smack the ball into an open net to double the lead.

The game changed from this moment as Rushden appeared to wake up.

On the half-hour it was 2-1 when a long ball into Town’s area found Rushden’s leading scorer Dylan Wilson free to head home from six yards.

The home side continued to press forward in search of the equaliser and it took some great saves from debutant Dan Bastock to preserve Melton’s slender lead into half-time.

But the last attack of the half almost saw Melton add a third against the run of play when Kieran Foster and George Coser played a neat one-two, and Coser launched a 30-yard shot which was just inches wide.

Rushden came out for the second half with renewed vigour and immediately forced a series of corners, with the final one headed onto the bar.

The only clear-cut chance Melton created in the second half came in the 57th minute when Liam Ambrose’s corner went deep and Foster floated it back into the box.

Ginvert collected it with his back to goal and turned quickly, but his first-time shot went inches wide.

Rushden upped the ante by bringing on all their subs.

Melton’s defence were defiant in the face of attack after attack, but the game was turned on its head in a final 15-minute onslaught.

A corner from the near side was flicked on and Sam Fowler slotted in at the back post.

The visitors defended the dead ball poorly, and with history repeating itself from the previous Saturday, a last-gasp corner was again nodded on for Ryan Kalla to slot home the winner unmarked from two yards.