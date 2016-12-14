Harborough finally end Asfordby Amateurs’ record unbeaten run

Asfordby Girls’ 11-game unbeaten league record ended in what was a Christmas cracker of a game at home to Harborough Town.

Amateurs started the stronger with Ruby Attewell and Evie McDaid using their pace on the wings to cause Harborough many problems, but the end product was missing.

In defence, Ella and Lauryn A coped easily with anything Harborough tried and early on Sophie Townsend found herself one-on-one with the Harborough keeper, but put it agonisingly wide after a poor first touch.

Player-of-the-match Erin Baker showed her full range of passing and had a few shots as Asfordby continually pressed the visitors’ defence.

Amateurs continued to dominate after the break and saw numerous efforts from McDaid, Attewell, Baker and Henley O’Sullivan cleared off the line while the woodwork was struck at least three times.

Town were restricted to long-range efforts which Leah Scallon dealt with comfortably in an excellent display of goalkeeping.

Hope M, Charlotte M, Lauren F, Sophie V, Ruby S and Clara HS were all brought on, but Asfordby still could not find the elusive goal as Harborough remained resolute and strong in defence.

A moment of brilliance saw Harborough score the winner against the run of play with a great long-range effort which left the keeper with no chance.

Asfordby remain top by four points going into the Christmas break and next face Royce Rangers on Sunday, January 8 in their penultimate game of the season.

Asfordby: Leah S, Ella W(c), Lauryn A, Lauren F, Erin B, Sophie V, Sophie T, Alice HOS, Clara HS, Hope M, Ruby S, Ruby A, Evie M, Charlotte M.