Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed team secure season-high result

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed first team gained their best result of the season when they beat Birstall Watermead by seven sets to two last week.

Mike Crane with Margaret Heggs, and Joe Jackson with Margaret Shufflebotham both won maximum three sets, and Andy Stevens with Sue Corfield won one and narrowly lost two more.

* The mixed second team of Doug Hacking, Margaret Roskell, Graham Hall, Lesley Greaves, Steve Thompson and Emily Harrison narrowly lost 5-4 to Kegworth.

Doug with Margaret won two sets and the other two pairs won one each, but no-one could quite clinch the vital fifth set for victory.

* The mixed third team of Selwyn Carter, Cindy Coulter, Graham Hall, Eileen Merrison, Steve Plaistow and Jan Jackson lost 9-0 to Kibworth Seconds.

* The fourth team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy, Pat Woolston, Steve Plaistow, Davina Adams, Joe Cunningham and Chris Stevens lost 6-3 to Desford Seconds.

Each pair won a set and Steve and Davina also lost one on a tie-break.

* The ladies’ veterans first team of Polly Dolby, Margaret Shufflebotham, Eileen Merrison and Pat Woolston lost 7-1 to Leicester Forest East with Polly and Margaret winning the consolation set.