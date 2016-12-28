Freezing conditions postpone Holwell match

A frozen pitch denied Holwell Sports the chance to climb the East Midlands Counties League table as Tuesday evening’s game against bottom side Ellistown and Ibstock United was called off.

John Webster’s side are due to return to action on Bank Holiday Monday when they travel to Ellistown for the reverse fixture (kick-off 3pm).

Holwell have picked up five more points on their travels than they have claimed at Welby Road this season with five wins and a draw from their 12 away games.

Ellistown have picked up just two points this season, but one of those came in their more recent home game, a 4-4 draw with Arnold Town.

* Melton Town were due to host Oakham United last night, weather permitting, but are without a fixture this weekend.