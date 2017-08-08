FA Cup: Encouragement for Sleaford Town despite exit

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw praised an improved defensive performance despite going out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at Midland Football League side Leicester Road.

Town’s midfield was bolstered by debutant Archie Moyses, but the Hinckley side had the better of the first half and went ahead five minutes before the break when skipper Downes converted Acton’s cross.

But Town were level in first-half injury time through the set piece when Alan Forwood nodded in from Driver’s great free-kick.

The home side went back in front just two minutes into the second half when Lyne fired in following a Gomez cross.

Town keeper Doran made a couple of smart saves to keep the visitors in the tie and then kept out Langham’s penalty.

Jacques hit the post with an audacious lob as Town searched for an equaliser, but the hosts ran out winners.

“It was a more solid performance than the Saturday before and we looked more cohesive in defence,” Shaw said.

“Leicester Road were a good footballing side with a fantastic set-up.

“We’re still a few players short of where we would like to be, but we’re making progress all the time.”

Town have their first home game of the season on Saturday against Northampton Sileby Rangers (kick-off 3pm) and Shaw would like to see a big turnout at Eslaforde Park.