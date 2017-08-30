Derby defeat pushes Holwell Sports into bottom three

Holwell Sports dropped into the East Midlands Counties League’s bottom three after back-to-back defeats over the bank holiday weekend.

John Webster’s side began the weekend with a tough trip to Blaby and Whetstone Athletic on Saturday and fell behind shortly before half-time to Rikki Bates’ goal.

New signing Ryan Page wins possession for Holwell EMN-170830-111052002

Bates then doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half and Holwell were unable to respond.

Just 48 hours later and Welby Road hosted the customary hotly-fought clash with local rivals Barrow Town.

The home side found themselves 2-0 down at half-time and with a mountain to climb as strikes from Zak Ginvert and James Pearce put the visitors in control.

Kieran Foster pulled one back for the Asfordby Hill side 10 minutes after the break and then levelled just seven minutes later to set up an intriguing final half-hour.

But Ben Law put the Riversiders back in front with 19 minutes remaining and Pearce wrapped up the three points with his second 10 minutes from time.

Barrow’s second win of the season lifted them out of the bottom three and dropped Holwell to 20th after a fourth defeat in their opening six games.

On Saturday, Holwell travel to league newcomers Selston who have picked up seven points from their opening five games, all of which have been played away from home.

* There was better news for Holwell’s development squad who saw off Highfield Rangers 4-1 at Welby Road on Saturday.

Stephan Fenwick gave Holwell’s second string a half-time lead in the Senior League Division One fixture with the opener after 25 minutes.

Andre dos Santos doubled the advantage three minutes after the break before Zaccaria El Khalloufi pulled Highfield back into the game on the hour.

James Rushton restored the two-goal cushion, and Santos struck again to cap the win 10 minutes from the end.

But the Barrow jinx continued on Tuesday evening as the development squad were beaten 5-2 away.

Matthew Lowe and Shaun Smith gave them a 2-1 lead after Holwell had fallen behind early on.

But the hosts were level by the break and two goals in the last 10 minutes sealed the win.