County Cup: Melton Town handed home advantage for quarter-finals

Melton Town will be looking to go one better on Tuesday evening when they play in the Senior County Cup quarter-finals.

Town have been drawn against Senior League side FC Khalsa with the tie taking place at Melton’s Digital Deadline Park home (kick-off 7.30pm).

Melton were knocked out in the last eight of last year’s competition by local rivals Holwell Sports who went on to reach the final.

The other quarter-final ties see Coalville Town Development host Anstey Nomads, Lutterworth Athletic entertain NKF Burbage, and Heather St Johns travel to Barrow Town.

* A host of our sides were involved in last week’s other county cup draws.

Asfordby FC have been drawn at Leics Senior League Division One rivals Caterpillar in round three of the Saturday Intermediate Cup, while North Leicestershire League leaders Wymeswold will travel to Birstall United Social Reserves.

In the Saturday Trophy, District League side Queniborough were handed a home quarter-final with Lutterworth Athletic Development.

And four of our sides were in the hat for the last 16 of the Saturday Vase.

Clawson Kings will host AFC Andrews at the All England Ground, in Melton, and Asfordby FC Development were drawn at home to Whetstone Athletic Reserves.

The draw also served up a derby as Wymeswold FC Reserves were given home advantage for their third round tie against North Leicestershire League rivals Bottesford Reserves.

All matches take place on Saturday, December 2 (kick-off 1pm).