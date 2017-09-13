Battling Town win Vase tie

Melton Town’s first foray in the FA Vase saw them visit South Normanton and book their place in the next round after a hard-fought win.

A lengthy injury list meant that once again the strength of the squad would be tested but after recent good performances Melton went into the game full of confidence.

After a cagey opening from both sides Melton fell behind when Fretwell headed on a long throw which was only half cleared to Chambers who steered the loose ball home.

Melton responded well playing some slick possession football and causing problems for the South Normanton defence.

Matt Hendey and Reeves were linking well on Melton’s right flank and the pair almost created an equaliser, combining with Coser whose pinpoint cross to the far post found Ambrose and his close range volley was brilliantly saved by Meehan.

Melton were not to be denied, however, and from the resultant corner they drew level when Lapworth timed his run perfectly to volley home.

They continued to carve open the South Normanton defence but spurned two glorious chances after excellent approach work. Melton also had a strong shout for a penalty when Ambrose was impeded.

With the second half only minutes old Melton took the lead when Meehan’s poor clearance went to Matt Hendey, who picked out Coser on the edge of the area, the midfielder cutting his shot back low across the keeper into the bottom corner of the net.

The lead was short lived as South Normanton’s Chambers picked up a loose ball and fed Greaves, who was allowed to make headway into the area and score past Witham.

Melton brought on Clark and Moyo and the pair were soon in the action as the visitors pressed hard for a third goal.

Lane and Mike Hendey tested Meehan from distance before the third goal duly arrived after another superb flowing move involving Lane, Matt Hendey and Mike Hendey, the latter crossing low to Clark who calmly despatched his shot past Meehan.

South Normanton threw bodies forward in search of the equaliser but Melton dug in resolutely under late pressure, with Sheridan and Hollis outstanding at the heart of the defence.

Simms had a good sight of goal but his shot was easily saved by Witham as Melton held on for a memorable win.