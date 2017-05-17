Avin A Laff seal third Melton league title with 31-goal rout

Avin A Laff United wrapped up their third Melton and District Sunday League title last weekend with a record-breaking scoreline.

Taking on a 10-man Mowbray Magic side in their penultimate league match of the season, United stormed to a mindboggling 31-2 victory.

In a game packed with bizarre statistics, all 11 players got on the scoresheet, including the goalkeeper.

Striker Danny Upton top scored, falling one short of a triple-hat-trick, with eight goals, while Melton Town skipper Lee Mann found the net five times.

James Hollis hit four from midfield, while there were hat-tricks for forward Will Tomlin and midfielder Ben Lapworth, and doubles for defender Luke Barnard and Jake Robson.

Individual strikes from Kieran Clayton, Levi Routen and Sean Wydra completed the rout.

The win moved them three points clear of nearest challengers Hamilton, who have completed their fixtures.

United will hope to end the season unbeaten when they complete their league programme on Sunday at home to Wrighty’s XI (ko 10.30am), having dropped just two points all season.

United are also still in the hunt for a league and cup double and face Hamilton in the Knockout Cup final on Friday, May 26 at Asfordby FC’s Hoby Road ground (ko 7pm).