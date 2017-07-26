Asfordby ref John Brooks goes Down Under for Oz exchange

Have your say

Asfordby referee John Brooks has headed down under to take charge of some Australian league football.

Brooks, who is affiliated to the Leicestershire and Rutland County FA, was selected by the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMO) to referee in Australia as part of an exchange programme.

The English Football League referee travelled with Premier League ref Chris Kavanagh for the two-week trip.

Beginning in Melbourne, Brooks took charge of a Victorian National Premier League fixture between Hume City and South Melbourne on Saturday.

He next flies off to Sydney, where the 26-year-old will oversee Sydney United v Sydney Olympic in the NSW National Premier League on Sunday.

Brooks rapidly rose up the ranks in his early career and was promoted on to the Premier League list in 2012 as an assistant referee when he was just 21.

He joined the FIFA International Referees List, allowing him to run the line in top European club competition, and last year was chosen as linesman at the FA Cup final.