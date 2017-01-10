Asfordby Poachers slip to narrow loss

Asfordby FC Poachers played host to Borough Alliance in a rearranged game last weekend.

The visitors started strongly, laying siege to the Asfordby goal, and took the lead when the hosts failed to clear and the diving Cook was beaten.

The defence of Hindmarsh, Dolby, Halliday and Atton worked hard to thwart Borough and Swann tackled back to stop another attack.

At the other end, Hill sent Rowe clear, with Clarke in support, but Borough cleared.

Smith left the field after being elbowed in the chest and was replaced by Ball, and Borough scored again soon after.

As half-time approached, Asfordby attacked, and Deacon pounced on an attempted clearance and promptly sent a shot over the keeper’s head for 2-1.

The second half saw Hill and Rowe look for an equaliser, but to no avail as the final whistle signalled another narrow loss for the Poachers in their debut season.

They played with plenty of passion, and hopefully the cobwebs have been blown away as they head to Lutterworth on Sunday in the league.