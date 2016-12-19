Asfordby Lions track leaders after Bharat double

Asfordby FC Lions ended 2016 on a high note as they beat Bharat for the second successive Sunday.

After the previous week’s 5-0 victory, Asfordby travelled in a buoyant mood and attacked from the off, forcing a good save.

They soon went ahead when Hill raced forward and beat four defenders before setting up Digby to fire past the keeper 0-1.

From the restart Asfordby’s midfield of McCafferty, Digby, London and Saffhill closed down the hosts’ attack, before Hill played a one-two with Saffhill and slid the ball into the bottom corner.

After the break Asfordby’s defence of Wainman, Cook, Wallis and Jolliffe worked the ball out from the back and sent McCafferty clear. He wriggled his way into the box and was sent sprawling, but dusted himself down and sent the penalty high into the net.

A lucky break saw Bharat finally beat Lions keeper Wade, but the standard of Asfordby’s football grew as they pushed for another goal.

Chances went begging as they tested the Bharat keeper until McCafferty won the ball in midfield and sent Hill away down the wing. He cut back in and shot past the keeper for 4-1.

Bharat mounted a late attack, but Wainman tracked back and his last-gasp tackle allowed Wade to gather.

The Lions stay second are next in action at home to FC Khalsa on January 8 (ko 2pm).