Asfordby Lions secure second spot with Khalsa comeback

After the Christmas break Asfordby FC Lions Under 15s looked to carry on where they left on in December.

The Lions were soon ahead when Hill won a corner and his delivery found Digby who turned the ball into the net.

Khalsa responded to the wake-up call and equalised moments later and Wallis was then replaced by Herod after he took a heavy challenge.

As the half wore on Khalsa scored twice more to lead 3-1, while Asfordby went close after good work from the midfield of McCafferty, Digby, London, O’Riordan and Saffhill. Addy replaced Hill and also went close.

After a constructive half-time team talk, the Lions started the second half looking to restore some pride, and the defence of Cook, Jolliffe, Wainman and Herod all tackled strongly.

Saffhill was replaced by McCracken, and when Hill returned to the pitch, he promptly crossed for Addy who beat the defender to the ball and slotted in for 3-2.

London went close when he dribbled into the area, and forced a save, and McCracken jinked his way into the box, but saw his shot cleared.

Asfordby keeper Wade snuffed out another Khalsa attack, and his long kick set Hill away whose shot beat the diving keeper to level.

Khalsa weren’t finished and attacked again, but the Lions defence cleared the danger.

O’Riordan won the ball down near his own corner flag, stood strong and somehow turned and played the ball down the wing to Hill who was taken out on the edge of the Khalsa box.

Hill’s free-kick hit the crossbar, but McCafferty took the rebound out of the air and struck a deft winner to complete a great comeback.

The result secured second place in the division as the Lions’ great character and spirit won the day. Asfordby travel to Quorn on Sunday.