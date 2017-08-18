Asfordby FC boss tempers expectations ahead of senior debut

Asfordby FC manager Jon Allsop believes his team and supporters may need patience to achieve their goals as the senior side make their competitive debut on Saturday.

The Senior League opener at Desford will be a landmark occasion for the club.

It is the first time in three years that the village has fielded a senior team and the first-ever time ever for Asfordby FC who have become one of the biggest grassroots clubs in the borough, with 20 teams from under 7s through to seniors.

Allsop said: “We are realistic, but ambitious. This is a brand new team and we know that it may take some time to get the lads playing the style we want.

“I’m not going to put pressure on myself or the lads talking about specific targets, however I think you will see that we will be competitive at this level.

“Our advantage is that we have the support of the talent in the development team should we need it through the season. We can’t wait to get started.”

Asfordby completed a comprehensive pre-season schedule which brought three wins, two draws and two defeats, using a total of 37 players.

The new boss is confident they now have a squad to compete in Division One alongside local rivals Holwell Sports Development and Melton Town Development.

But he concedes that it will be an interesting and perhaps a challenging start for the newcomers.

“We have had a really good pre-season; the lads have been amazing and we have put together a squad that has a mixture of youth and experience at this level which we felt was really important.

“We are proud to have brought senior football back to Asfordby and I would like to thank the club for giving us this opportunity; they have been very supportive from day one.

“I have seen the talent that we have at under 18s and development squad level and I think those players have a big future in taking the senior team forward in the coming years.”