Asfordby Amateurs set up title decider with Leicester

Asfordby Amateurs under 12s girls set up a potential title decider as they claimed maximum points from their penultimate league game on Sunday.

Hosting Royce Rangers, Amateurs were soon in the driving seat through leading scorer Hope Metcalf, courtesy of some great passing from defence all the way through midfield.

Asfordby continued to dominate and after only 10 minutes Evie McDaid made it 2-0 to the home side.

Amateurs looked strong in defence and after two draws and a loss before Christmas it seemed the festive break had done them all some good.

Just before half-time Amateurs made it 3-0 courtesy of Metcalf again as she steered home a lovely ball from player-of-the-match Ruby Attewell.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Asfordby’s defence mopping up any pressure with Ella, Lauryn Aldridge and Charlotte all looking powerful and assured in defence.

McDaid struck again after 35 minutes, and a great strike and moment of brilliance from the tireless Erin Baker. After beating a player, she hit a shot from outside the box which left the keeper helpless.

Royce hit a late consolation, but the result kept Asfordby at the summit ahead of this weekend’s season finale at home to second-placed Leicester Ladies.

Asfordby: Leah S, Ella W (c), Charlotte M, Lauryn A, Lauren F, Clara HS, Alice HOS, Sophie V, Sophie T, Hope M, Evie M, Ruby S, Ruby A, Erin B.