Asfordby Amateurs player named ESF player of the tournament

Asfordby Amateurs Girls U12s returned with their heads held high despite a frustrating ESF Tournament at Bognor Regis.

They set off on their first football tour with high hopes and performed well, but late goals would cost them.

Asfordby Amateurs Girls U12s on their first tour EMN-170525-093016002

Opening against Colne Valley, Asfordby dominated and had shot after shot, but just could not score. And with only 10 minutes left they conceded a late winner when keeper Leah Scallon appeared to have the ball kicked out of her hands after making a save low down, but the goal stood.

Amateurs also controlled much of the second game against Crawley United, and after constant pressure they finally had a little luck when they went ahead through an own goal before half-time.

Good work by all the girls saw them push for a second, but conceded an agonising equaliser with the very last kick of the game.

A 2-0 defeat by Llanyravon AFC capped a frustrating Saturday.

Going into Sunday the team remained in high spirits as they resumed against eventual under 12s winners Oakwood Girls.

Asfordby again pressed the ball when they lost possession and looked the better side in a tough and well-contested match.

Evie Mcdaid curled a spectacular 20-yard free-kick into the top right corner with her left foot as Asfordby took the lead with only a few minutes left. But they were denied victory by another late equaliser.

Asfordby made no mistake in their final game of the tournament against The Charter School, sealing a 2-0 win in good style with a wonder goal from Grace Reader from her own half and a fantastic solo goal from Ruby Attewell.

Player of the weekend, voted for by the parents, was captain Ella Wright for a string of superb battling performances and great leadership.

But Asfordby’s right midfielder Alice Henley-O’Sullivan was named the U12 girls’ player of the tournament for her storming runs, football skills and excellent displays on the right wing.

She received the prestigious ESF Golden Ball from former England internationals Wayne Bridge, Casey Stoney and Sue Smith.

Asfordby squad: Leah S, Charlotte M, Ella W (c), Lauren F, Evie M, Sophie T, Hope M, Amy C, Alice HOS, Ruby A, Grace R.