Asfordby Amateurs outgun champions Cosby

Asfordby Amateurs Girls Under 12s defeated League One champions Cosby FC in a friendly match.

Sporting their new away kits sponsored by North Midland Construction, Asfordby started well, and in a tight first 15 minutes took a deserved lead when Amy Copley raced clear of the Cosby defence to smash home.

Amateurs continued to press and when Alice Henley O’Sullivan found space she netted to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

The Asfordby girls were continuing their good form from the previous week’s win over Groby with Ella, Charlotte and Lauren all looking assured in defence, while in midfield, Hope, Erin and Evie all passed well and fought for possession.

The strong and powerful Copley made it 3-0 on the half-hour, scoring her fourth goal in two matches when she used her electric pace to ease past the defence and smash home.

Cosby began to find some rhythm and had a brief foothold when slick passing on the counter-attack carved out a 40th minute reply.

But it would prove only a consolation goal, and minutes later Asfordby were at it again with Sophie T burying a low shot to the keeper’s left to make it 4-1.

Captain Ella W took the player-of-the-match award, but Ruby A came very close with a fantastic energetic performance both in attack and defence when needed.

Asfordby’s girls head to League Two champions Leicester Ladies Fosse on Sunday.

Asfordby: Leah S, Ella W (c), Charlotte M, Lauren F, Evie M, Hope M, Amy C, Sophie T, Ruby A, Alice HOS, Erin B.