Asfordby Amateurs Girls knocked out in semi-final penalty shoot-out

Asfordby Amateurs Under 12s Girls suffered semi-final heartbreak as they played in their first five-a-side tournament.

They made the trip to Derbyshire to find new opponents and to continue their development while gaining valuable tournament experience.

Amateurs quickly adapted to the fast pace of the five-a-side format despite being without regular keeper Leah Scallon, with Hope Metcalf standing in and producing some wonderful saves.

Helped by strong defence from Lauren F, Ella W, Charlotte M she didn’t concede a single goal in open play.

Asfordby went through the group stages unbeaten and progressed as group winners after three 0-0 draws, and wins by 2-0 and 1-0.

They faced Coalville Girls in what was a tight semi-final with chances at both ends.

Hope made a crucial save, low down to deny Coalville, while Ruby Attewell, Alice Henley O’Sullivan and Erin Baker all forcing the keeper into great saves as the game ended deadlocked at 0-0.

Asfordby’s brave penalty-takers Evie McDaid, Erin Baker and Lauren Farrow all hit found the target only for the Coalville keeper to deny them. Hope was also on form to deny Coalville, and the teams still couldn’t be separated after regulation penalties, but Coalville won on sudden death spot-kicks.

The Asfordby manager’s players of the tournament awards went to Erin Baker for her crucial goals and Hope Metcalf for her saves.

Amateurs: Hope, Lauren F, Ella W (c), Charlotte M, Erin B, Evie M, Ruby A, Alice HOS.