Ambitious Asfordby FC bid to luanch senior sides

Asfordby FC held a launch evening with Melton Mowbray Town Estate to celebrate the beginning of the football club’s 30-year lease of the ground and facilities at Asfordby Acres.

Club chairman Andy Harrison said the lease has given them a long and secure future with plans to improve the ground and facilities, including a new full-size 3G pitch. The club gained charity status in November.

Asfordby FC directors with Melton Town Estate feoffees EMN-170404-104056002

“The future of the football club has never looked so positive,” he said.

“We currently have 11 teams registered in all the Leicestershire youth leagues and a flourishing academy which is going from strength to strength.

“Our philosophy is “Football for All” and we cater for all abilities.”

The academy runs on Saturdays from 9.30am to 10.30am for ages four to 11.

Next season the club hopes to have a minimum of 16 youth teams and two new senior teams and are looking to recruit players for every age group from under 7s through to seniors.

“We are also looking for willing volunteers who are reliable and would like to help develop all who play at the club,” Andy added.

“All necessary qualifications are paid for by the club, and as a Charter Standard Club all volunteers will have to through a criminal record check.

“All that is required by the volunteer is a little of their time.”

* For more information about youth team opportunities, call Duncan Shelley on 07969 763448 or email duncaneshelley@gmail.com and call Simon Atherley on 07931 147156 if you wish to play senior football.

The Asfordby FC annual meeting is on Monday, April 24 at the Melton Toy Soldiers Bandroom, at the rear of Wilton Road car park, from 6.30pm.