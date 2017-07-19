Five wicket haul for Glover sets up win for Park

Egerton Park 1st XI stand in skipper Tom Glover won the toss and elected to bowl first on what looked to be a green seamer,

Opponents Lutterworth 2nd XI got off to a fantastic start, taking 16 off the first over of the game. But then the returning Harry Wells (3/22) came into the attack and took three quick wickets, which put Park back in control.

Some powerful hitting in the middle of the innings looked to be taking the game away Egerton before Glover (5/31) was brought back to the attack.

He took four late wickets which enabled Egerton to bowl out Lutterworth for 158 inside 34 overs.

Park had a tricky 11 over spell to see out before tea, which was safely negotiated by openers Panchal and Bailey, but soon after the break Panchal was dismissed.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Park looked to be struggling to reach the target but important contributions from Glover (40) and Bailey (24), plus a very useful 30-run partnership from Newton and the 15-year-old Barber, steered Egerton to victory.

Egerton Park: bowling - Watchorn 4-0-33-1, Glover 11.3-2-31-5, Wells 8-1-22-3, Ellis 4-0-21-0, Newman 5-2-31-1, Panchal 1-0-19-0; batting - Panchal 16, Bailey 24, Glover 40, Rose 0, Wells 17, Ellis 18, Newton 16*, Newman 0, Barber 5*.

On Saturday, Egerton Park host Newbold Verdon on their annual Past Players’ Lunch.

Egerton Park seconds’ poor run of form continued on Saturday with defeat at home to University of Leicester Staff XI.

Things started well for Park in this Leicestershie and Rutland League Division Seven East game, with both Jack Anderson and Michael Dover-Jaques taking a wicket in their first overs. But dropped catches proved costly as the university’s top scorer Hadier was put down three times on his way to 90.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 183, with Jordan Woolcock claiming four wickets and Anderson three.

The target proved too difficult for Park, who never threatened the total. Greg Tyler (28) and Anderson (14 not out) gave some resistance towards the end of the innings but Park were skittled out for 107, to lose by 76 runs.