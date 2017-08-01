Everards County League: Melton see off Syston in derby

Have your say

Melton Mowbray CC continued their winning ways after a rained-off result the previous week as they welcomed Syston Town Second XI for a local derby on Saturday.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions.

Melton's Phil James sends one down to Chris Pole EMN-170108-102154002

But Syston bedded in well despite the tough conditions, with the openers settling themselves with regular boundaries until Carel Fourie broke the partnership when Hill was caught at mid-off by Lee Freer’s well-taken catch.

Pole continued to frustrate the Melton bowlers with a well-constructed 53 before falling to Fourie.

Middle order wickets fell without resistance, but Bhathia and Clayton built a firm partnership to steer Syston to 200-9 off their 45 overs.

Melton started the chase off at a good pace after losing Pete Humphreys early on.

Scott Cooper faces a Ben Redwood delivery. EMN-170108-102216002

Phil James and Fourie found regular boundaries until James fell for 18 and Fourie for 29.

Freer came in and found some fluency with the bat, making his way to 22 until he found Pole at long-on.

Runs were then shared between the middle order with Gary Potter, Paul Stevenson and Handley all making double figures.

As wickets fell it was left to Brown and Mike Roberts to steady the ship with 32 not out and 22 not out respectively to see Melton to a deserved victory in the 42nd over.

Pick of the bowlers for Syston was the spin of Bhathia 12-1-34-4.

The win lifted Melton up to fifth in Division Three, just 28 points behind leaders Countesthorpe, while Syston dropped to 10th, just four points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Melton travel to Hinckley Town, while Syston host Shepshed.