Everards County League: Melton Seconds held to draw at league leaders Gumley

Melton Mowbray Second XI visited Division Nine East leaders Gumley on an overcast day, and after winning the toss, elected to put the hosts into bat.

Opening bowler Jamie Tew had Wilkinson lbw in his second over as Gumley started steadily, and Lee Middleton was rewarded for a great opening spell as he clean bowled Joe Pickering for 34 in the 14th (66-2).

But a 162-run partnership from D. Pickering (52) and Jack Pickering (74) took the game away from Melton who dropped several catches as Gumley continued to hit out.

The hosts reached 258-4 off their 45 overs through late runs from Campe and Godby.

Melton stated well in reply with James Culy (53) and Steve Booth (17) putting together a 47-run opening partnership in the first 10 overs.

Booth was caught behind off a sharp rising delivery to bring Trish Panchel (43) to the wicket.

Culy reached his third 50 of the season, but a change of bowling saw him caught at short fine leg off a leading edge.

Panchel was then caught at square leg (140-3), with Melton needing a further 119 off 15 overs.

Melton continued to score quickly, and with Lee Middleton (32) and Lewis Marsh (32) at the wicket, the Gumley total was in reach, but both fell to the returning Joe Pickering to excellent catches.

Jamie Tew (24 not out) batted well to get Melton closer to the target, but a late flurry of wickets saw Melton fall short at 231-8 after a fine match played in excellent spirits.

Melton will rue the dropped catches which allowed Gumley to set such a large total. They host Electricity Sports Fourth XI on Saturday.

Gumley: 258-4.

Bowling: L. Middleton 12-1-52-1; J. Tew 6-0-54-1; D. Smith 12-0-54-1; T. Panchel 6-0-33-0; L. Marsh 6-0-28-0; J. Culy 1-0-9-0; S. Thorpe 2-0-16-1.

Melton: J. Culy 54, S. Booth 17, T. Panchel 43, L. Middleton 32, L. Marsh 32, S. Thorpe 1, J. Tew 24*, D. Smith 0, O. Lloyd 1, B. Draper 0*, Extras 21. Total: 231-8.