Everards County League: Egerton Park batsmen toil at league leaders

Egerton Park were well-beaten at Division Two leaders Electricity Sports in a one-sided affair on Saturday.

After losing the toss, Park were put into bat on a very wet pitch which the home side took full advantage of.

Bowling very well, the hosts did not allow Park to get any foothold in the game as partnerships never really got going.

With a very slow run rate and the fall of regular wickets, the visitors reached a low total of 110-8 thanks to a good late batting performance by young Alex Barber.

Looking to repeat their result earlier in the season, Park set out for the perfect bowling performance, but wickets were hard to find against good work from the home batsmen.

Glover (3 for 22) was the only bowler to strike as the leaders reached their target in 23 overs.

Park will look to bounce back next week at home to Thorpe Arnold (1pm start) when they will look to complete the double over their crosstown rivals.

Park: Panchal 10, Bailey 3, Glover 15, Madden 2, Wells 15, Rose 13, Newton 1, Barber 14*, Ellis 7, Haffenden 3*, Extras 27. Total: 110-8.

Electricity Sports: 112-3.

Bowling: Watchorn 6-0-28-0; Glover 9-4-22-3; Ellis 5-0-37-0; Newton 2-0-13-0; Wells 1-0-10-0.