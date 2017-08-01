Everards County League: Barkby skittled for 77 in Harborough defeat

Barkby United slipped to sixth place in the Premier Division after they were skittled for just 77 at Market Harborough on Saturday.

Harborough batted first after winning the toss, and openers Kendall and Leonard put on 49 before spinner Sharp came into the attack and in his second over had Kendall (33) caught by Drake.

Spinner Bourke slowed the scoring rate and Sharp struck again when he had Leonard caught behind by Tew for 30.

Nine runs later Bourke had Gordon lbw for one, and then had former Leicestershire county player Rob Taylor caught by Sharp for 22, and when Sharp trapped Levin lbw, the visitors were 100-5.

But Harborough’s next three batsmen all contributed runs against some mediocre bowling after Sharp and Bourke had finished their spells, allowing the visitors to post 204-8.

Barkby lost their first wicket in only the fourth over when Bott had Stapleford-Jones (2) leg before.

Louis Botting attacked the bowling from the start of his innings, making 42 off only 34 balls, but when he was out, with the score on 54, the Barkby innings collapsed against the pace bowling of Taylor (4 for 17) and the spin of Butchard (4 for 15).

Only Morris reached double figures as Barkby lost nine wickets for just 23 runs.

Barkby will be hoping for a big improvement when they host derby rivals Syston on Saturday which will also be vice-president and sponsors’ day (12.30pm start). It is hoped TV actor Bill Maynard will be among the spectators.

Market Harborough: 204-8.

Bowling: R. Waplington 7-0-29-0; L. Botting 4-0-24-0; C. Sharp 10-1-21-3; A. Morris 6-0-42-2; E. Bourke 10-5-16-2; J. Drake 10-0-48-1; B. Silver 3-0-22-0.

Barkby: Stapleford-Jones 2, L. Botting 42, D. Tew 6, S. Flowers 0, B. Silver 0, A. Morris 11, M. Carmichael 1, E. Bourke 2, R. Waplington 5*, J. Drake 0, C. Sharp 1, Extras 7. Total: 77.