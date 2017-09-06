Egerton Park suffer back to back defeats

Egerton Park suffered back to back defeats for the first time this season with a loss against Kirby Muxloe.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl Park started brilliantly with both opening bowlers Watchorn (4 for 31) and Creed (3 for 42) picking up vital early wickets.

This reduced the home side to 34 for 5.

But a couple of excellent partnerships from Kirby saw them build a decent total of 160, with Beaken picking up his first 1st team wicket along the way.

With 10 overs before tea, Park set out for a solid start but went into the break three wickets down for 29 runs.

With the home side on top Egerton needed some decent partnerships to get out of the hole they were in.

Tom Mold produced a sparkling 33 to give his side a chance but Park continued to lose wickets and were finally bowled out for 127.

Park travel to Narborough this Saturday looking for a win in their final away game of the season.

Egerton Park bowling: Watchorn 7.4-1-31-4; Creed 8.1-2-42-3; Ellis 8-1-27-1; Panchal 5-0-26-1; Beaken 6-2-24-1