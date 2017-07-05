Egerton Park set up Burrough League Cup final clash with Asian Sports

Egerton Park will line up against Asian Sports in the final of the Burrough League Cup later this month after contrasting semi-finals wins on Tuesday night.

Park saw off Ashby Carington by 32 runs after racking up 136-4 and then restricting the visitors to 104-6.

Queniborough looked likely winners of the other last four tie when they posted an imposing 157-6, but Sports overhauled it with one ball and two wickets to spare.

The final will take place at Barkby United CC on Friday, July 21 at 6.15pm.