Egerton Park Seconds slip up at Whetstone

After a comfortable victory on the opening day of the season, Egerton Park Seconds travelled to Whetstone with confidence high on Saturday.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, Beeken and Barnard started well and kept the run rate down.

But it wasn’t until the introduction of the evergreen Simons that wickets started to fall. And with Lovegrove and the returning Beeken also chipping in, Whetstone’s total of 187-8 looked within Park’s reach.

But the visitors started poorly in reply with veteran Tyler going in the second over and Bates and Harris soon following.

Park looked in trouble, but after a solid innings from Bailey (33) and a big-hitting 45 from Simons, victory again looked possible.

Yet again, however, a wagless tail saw Park collapse. Beeken and Simons looked to be holding on for a draw until a dubious LBW decision dashed their hopes.

Whetstone: 187-8.

Bowling: Beeken 11-2-42-3; Barnard 6-1-15-0; Simons 12-2-46-4; Lovegrove 8-1-33-1; Harris 8-2-34-0.

Park: Tyler 1, Bailey 33, Bates 8, Harris 16, Simons 46*, Jeary 9, Holliday 0, Mold 4, Barnard 0, Lovegrove 0, Beeken 7, Extras 12. Total: 136.