Egerton Park Seconds rout Sports as Creed and Newton star

Egerton Park Second XI continued their good run of form with a comfortable victory over Asian Sports on Saturday in County League Division Seven East.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, debutant Newton and the experience of Creed soon had Sports in deep trouble as the pair traded wickets, leaving the visitors toiling at 28-7.

A brief cameo from Raja took them past 50, but an outstanding catch from Barnard sent him on his way before Barber again cleaned up the tail, all out for 66.

In reply, Park had a slight wobble chasing down the 67 required, losing Burdett and Bates.

But back-in-form veteran Tyler (27 not out) and Newton (11 not out) saw them to an eight-wicket win to collect the points.

Park Seconds’ director of cricket Dave Rodenby said: “Another great performance in the field set up this victory, and now it’s off to league leaders Leo on Saturday.”

Asian Sports: 66.

Bowling: Newton 10-4-23-3; Creed 12-3-32-5; Simons 3-0-8-0; Barber 1.5-1-2-2.

Park: Tyler 27*, Burdett 6, Bates 13, Newton 11*, Extras 10. Total: 67-2.