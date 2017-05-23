Egerton Park Seconds bowlers toil for wickets

A rain-affected game saw Egerton Park Second XI frustrated once more at being denied maximum points and having to settle for a winning draw.

Asked to bat first between the cloudbursts, Park lost Bates for 0, but then all of the batsmen got starts without making 50s.

Tyler (18), Woolcock (27) and Harris (29) set the groundwork before the flashing blades of skipper Mold (43) and the ever-reliable Simons (29) helped them post a good-looking 177-6 off their reduced allocation of overs.

After tea and a further downpour, Park set about bowling out Countesthorpe, but wickets proved hard to come by.

And despite good spells from Dover-Jaques, Beeken, Simons, Barber and Lovegrove, only three wickets fell as time ran out on Park’s bowling attack, Countesthorpe closing on 107-3.