Egerton Park seal County League derby double over Thorpe Arnold

Egerton Park claimed the local bragging rights as they completed the County League double over Thorpe Arnold on Saturday.

The six-wicket derby victory kept fourth-placed Park in touch with the Division Two promotion spots - they go into the run-in just 26 points behind second-placed Loughborough Carillon.

Nick Watchorn took three wickets for Park to restrict Thorpe's progress EMN-170808-113111002

It is a different story, however, for Thorpe, who lie second-bottom with only one win this season and battling to avoid a third straight relegation.

After winning the toss in a match reduced to 35 overs per side, Park decided to bowl first and went in search of early wickets and a solid start.

And the hosts did just that with Glover (2 for 19) picking up a wicket with his third ball.

The home side continued to dominate, with excellent bowling from Watchorn (3 for 19) and Ellis (2 for 28) until the 20th over.

But a very good batting performance from Waldron (64) looked to have given Thorpe a decent total of 144-7.

Panchal and Rose got Egerton Park’s reply off to a solid start and led the foundations for the run chase.

Opener Panchal (30) impressed at the top of the order and when he was run out it paved the way for Glover (37) and Madden (47 not out) to take the game away from Thorpe.

The win was completed with two overs to spare as Park move into the final six games of the season starting with a trip to Billesdon on Saturday where they will look to find another big performance (1pm start).

Thorpe, meanwhile, are at home to Kirby Muxloe.

Thorpe: 144-7.

Bowling: Watchorn 9-3-19-3; Glover 9-3-19-2; Ellis 9-4-28-2; Wells 3-0-21-0; Woodcock 2-0-28-0; H. Newton 2-0-14-0; Barber 1-0-11-0.

Park: Panchal 30, Rose 19, Glover 37, Barber 2, Madden 47*, Wells 4*, Extras 8. Total: 147-4.