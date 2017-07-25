Egerton Park pipped by Asian Sports in Burrough League Cup final

A thrilling Burrough League Cup final saw Asian Sports edge Egerton Park by two wickets off the very last ball of a match which was reduced to 16 overs per side.

Sports won the toss, and the Division Three side invited their First Division opponents to bat first at Barkby’s Beeby Road ground.

Cup winners Asian Sports EMN-170725-102619002

Park skipper Tom Glover led the way with a fine half-century, and the aggressive Jordan Woolcock added a quick 22 in the middle order.

But once these two were out, the innings lost momentum with only six runs coming from overs 12 to 15.

Dave Burdett added a couple of maximums in the last over as the Melton side closed on 113-8.

The Sports reply was always ahead of the rate, but wickets for Woolcock and Glover brought Park back into the match.

Park top scorer Tom Glover bats with Charlie Madden EMN-170725-102642002

And with just four runs required from the final over, the Sports batsmen went in to panic mode, and two run-outs left the scores and wickets tied.

But in the gathering gloom and with the fielders closing in, Sports’ number 10 batsmen remained calm and squeezed the ball away to the leg side boundary to give his team the narrowest of victories.

Egerton Park: S. Rose 0, C. Madden 1, T. Glover 54, K. Panchal 7, J. Woolcock 22, M. Ellis 0, D. Burdett 12, N. Watchorn 3*, A. Clay 0, Extras 14. Total: 113-8.

Asian Sports: 117-8.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 3-0-21-1; A. Clay 2-0-12-0; M. Ellis 2-0-18-1; T. Glover 4-0-26-2; J. Woolcock 4-0-26-2; K. Panchal 1-0-10-0.