Egerton Park pip Thorpe Arnold in thrilling County League derby

Egerton Park edged out Thorpe Arnold in a tense and low-scoring County League local derby on Saturday.

In the much anticipated Division Two clash, the first time the cross-town rivals had met in the county league in several years, Park won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping for a repeat performance of the previous week.

A disappointed Rich Randall departs as park celebrate EMN-170606-084808002

The visitors got off to a good start with Nick Watchorn and Tom Glover picking up early wickets to reduce Thorpe to 15-3.

Myles Hickman (27) batted well for the hosts before spinners Nick Newman (3 for 27) and Ellis (4 for 13) tore through the hosts’ batting line-up, which was finally bowled out for 89.

With the visitors firmly in the box seat for a victory, Thorpe had to make inroads and did just that, getting off to the perfect start with the Wicket of opener Stuart Rose off the very first ball.

Richard Bailey and Glover then dug in before more wickets continued to fall as Hickman (5 for 23) produced two very fine spells of bowling to increase the visitors’ nerves.

Tom Glover bowls to Hickman EMN-170606-084830002

Park captain Charlie Madden (23 not out) and Newman (14) created a solid partnership to tip the game in Park’s favour, but two further wickets fell in quick succession.

Madden and number 10 Kamal Panchal finally saw out the game to give the visitors a two-wicket victory in a thrilling game for both players and spectators.

Park are fifth, just 10 points off top spot, and will look to continue their good run of form at home to Billesdon on Saturday.

Thorpe are ninth in a tightly congested league table and visit Kirby Muxloe. Both matches start at 1pm.

Thorpe Arnold top scorer Myles Hickman scores runs off Nick Newman EMN-170606-084840002

Thorpe: T. Hirst 5, C. Read 1, R. Randall 2, M. Hickman 27, M. Starkey 6, L. Perry 13, M. Carnell 10*, R. Garner 4, S. Pollard 0, G. Plowman 1, J. Pepperdine 0, Extras 20. Total: 89.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 7-1-21-2; T. Glover 6-2-11-1; M. Ellis 8.2-2-13-4; N. Newman 8-1-27-3.

Park: S. Rose 0, R. Bailey 13, T. Glover 10, M. Ellis 4, C. Madden 23*, H. Wells 1, J. Woolcock 0, N. Newman 14, R. Haffenden 0, K. Panchal 2*, Extras 23. Total: 90-8.

Bowling: G. Plowman 6-0-18-1; J. Pepperdine 11-3-32-2; M. Hickman 6.4-1-23-5; T. Hirst 4-2-2-0.