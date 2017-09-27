Egerton Park CC: Glover named Player of the Year

Egerton Park Cricket Club reflected on a positive season as they held their annual presentation evening in the pavilion on Saturday.

Chairman David Glover thanked all of the team captains, managers and committee for their hard work and commitment over the past 12 months.

The First XI narrowly missed out on promotion after finishing fifth in Division Two of the County League, while the Second XI ended their Division Seven East campaign in seventh.

All of the juniors who had played in the 2017 season were presented with a medal.

There was an awards double for all-rounder Tom Glover who was named First XI and Sunday player of the Year after contributing consistently with bat and ball, while Michael Dover-Jaques took the Second team honour.

It was also a good evening for Alex barber who was named the club’s Young Player of the Year and Sportsman of the Year.

Among the juniors, there were player of the year awards for Harry Orridge (Under 10s), Henry Ellis (Under 11s) and Will Creed (Under 13s)

And the Most improved Player accolades went to Freddie Jones (Under 10s), Elliott Dolby (Under 11s), and Ayush Patel (Under 13s).